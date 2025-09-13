GE Aerospace $GE Stock Position Lifted by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. GE Aerospace makes up about 1.6% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $22,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in GE Aerospace during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Copia Wealth Management grew its position in GE Aerospace by 14,200.0% during the first quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in GE Aerospace during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GE Aerospace during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in GE Aerospace during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GE Aerospace stock opened at $281.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. GE Aerospace has a 1-year low of $159.36 and a 1-year high of $286.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.48.

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. GE Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Northcoast Research cut shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.92.

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

