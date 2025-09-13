First Financial Bank Trust Division Trims Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

First Financial Bank Trust Division trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,858 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $2,730,414,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 15,135.7% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 10,071,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,197,753,000 after purchasing an additional 10,004,975 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 14,242.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,457,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,124,787,000 after purchasing an additional 9,391,614 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,017,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,213,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,797 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9.7% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 26,386,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,966,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329,964 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.81.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE XOM opened at $112.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $478.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.15.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,413.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

