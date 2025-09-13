Helen Stephens Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Helen Stephens Group LLC trimmed its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 0.5% of Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 9,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB stock opened at $106.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.23 and its 200 day moving average is $104.41. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.29 and a one year high of $108.81.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

