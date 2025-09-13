Doliver Advisors LP Buys 265 Shares of American Express Company $AXP

Doliver Advisors LP increased its stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Express in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new position in American Express in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 61,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.47, for a total value of $18,360,145.87. Following the sale, the insider owned 9,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,677,527.47. This represents a 87.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 112,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.86, for a total transaction of $37,034,041.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 92,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,614,306.60. This trade represents a 54.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 269,996 shares of company stock valued at $85,261,270. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on American Express from $260.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $327.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on American Express from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Express from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.45.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $325.48 on Friday. American Express Company has a 1-year low of $220.43 and a 1-year high of $332.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $313.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.28.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $17.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.70 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 14.78%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

