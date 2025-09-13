Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Has $26.57 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. reduced its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,797 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 2.0% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $26,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 57 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth $31,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total transaction of $191,992.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 22,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,735,712.66. This represents a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total transaction of $189,662.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,408.97. This represents a 14.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,066 shares of company stock valued at $14,182,963. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TMO. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $561.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 7th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $592.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of TMO opened at $479.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $466.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $451.65. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $385.46 and a 12 month high of $623.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.37 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 9.95%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.