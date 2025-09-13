Howard Financial Services LTD. Sells 15,232 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

Howard Financial Services LTD. reduced its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,232 shares during the quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 486.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 201,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,173,000 after purchasing an additional 167,529 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,641,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,420,000 after purchasing an additional 162,519 shares during the period. Second Line Capital LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 36,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 9,626 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. 2.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.55. The stock has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a PE ratio of 110.17 and a beta of 0.03. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.30 and a 52 week high of $50.75.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

