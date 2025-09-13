Pensionfund Sabic Sells 9,500 Shares of Realty Income Corporation $O

Pensionfund Sabic lessened its position in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. Realty Income comprises about 1.6% of Pensionfund Sabic’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $5,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in O. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter valued at $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 78.3% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 288.0% during the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $60.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.08. Realty Income Corporation has a 1 year low of $50.71 and a 1 year high of $64.88.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 16.77%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.2695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 313.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on O. Barclays upped their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on Realty Income from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Wolfe Research lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Realty Income from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.36.

View Our Latest Analysis on O

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.