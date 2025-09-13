1,896 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW Bought by BancFirst Trust & Investment Management

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Semus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 198,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,428,000 after purchasing an additional 11,123 shares during the period. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $281,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.3% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 18,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares during the period. Finally, May Hill Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 337.5% during the first quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 20,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 16,108 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $119.00 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.31 and a one year high of $119.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.81. The company has a market cap of $65.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

