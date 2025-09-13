Focus Partners Wealth Raises Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,641 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $14,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrity Alliance LLC. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 418.6% during the first quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. now owns 7,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $106,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% during the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% during the first quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 19,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,921,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $318,957,000 after buying an additional 331,541 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM opened at $259.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $238.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $134.25 and a 52-week high of $264.58.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $30.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.50 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.37% and a net margin of 42.91%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be issued a $0.8348 dividend. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSM. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 31st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.