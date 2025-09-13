Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Shares Bought by First National Bank Sioux Falls

First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,091 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 33.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 12,210 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 805.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 102,706 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,483,000 after buying an additional 91,362 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 6,129 shares during the period. GK Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth about $943,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE:UBER opened at $95.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.58. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.33 and a 52 week high of $97.71. The company has a market cap of $199.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 59.96% and a net margin of 26.68%.The company had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $106.00 price target (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.06.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 11,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total transaction of $1,061,523.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 416,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,184,206.28. This trade represents a 2.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $296,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 170,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,175,555. This represents a 1.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,696 shares of company stock worth $4,632,774. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

