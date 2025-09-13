Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP is First National Bank Sioux Falls’ 6th Largest Position

First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,392 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 3.8% of First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $10,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Battery Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Battery Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Novem Group increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Novem Group now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $188.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $185.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.71. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $150.35 and a 12-month high of $190.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

