Trust Co of the South Takes $216,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IWP

Trust Co of the South purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 23,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $898,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

IWP stock opened at $144.23 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $99.85 and a 52-week high of $145.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

