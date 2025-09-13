Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS Sells 1,940 Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS reduced its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the period. Boston Scientific comprises approximately 1.6% of Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $5,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 8.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $354,000. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,773,000. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.8% during the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,314,230 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $132,580,000 after purchasing an additional 35,300 shares during the period. Finally, 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of BSX stock opened at $102.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.86 and a 200 day moving average of $102.26. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52 week low of $80.64 and a 52 week high of $109.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.14, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 13.55%.The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.04.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total transaction of $424,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,328.37. This trade represents a 17.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $1,811,459.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,469,268. This represents a 42.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 174,214 shares of company stock worth $18,397,457. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Further Reading

