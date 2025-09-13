Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS Sells 292 Shares of CrowdStrike $CRWD

Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS lowered its position in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,834,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,051,011,000 after purchasing an additional 908,554 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 21.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,565,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,295 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 52.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,771,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,149,000 after purchasing an additional 955,529 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 39.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,665,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,747,000 after purchasing an additional 760,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 16.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,506,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,713,000 after purchasing an additional 352,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Zacks Research raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $545.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays set a $500.00 target price on CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and nineteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.10.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $436.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -366.47, a PEG ratio of 135.63 and a beta of 1.12. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $256.00 and a 1-year high of $517.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $445.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $426.94.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.67, for a total value of $7,465,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,858 shares in the company, valued at $9,385,060.86. This trade represents a 44.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 11,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.20, for a total value of $5,431,522.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 410,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,511,002.40. This trade represents a 2.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,734 shares of company stock worth $67,337,728 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

