Doliver Advisors LP Sells 100 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Doliver Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,898 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 252.9% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 55,658 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39,888 shares during the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. SWAN Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $424.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday. Phillip Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.63.

Adobe Stock Performance

Adobe stock opened at $349.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $330.04 and a 1 year high of $557.90. The company has a market cap of $148.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $357.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $379.80.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.13. Adobe had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 56.30%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.