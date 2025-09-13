eCIO Inc. Takes $47,000 Position in U.S. Bancorp $USB

eCIO Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 6.9% in the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 25.7% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 273,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,550,000 after buying an additional 55,824 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $24,488,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 125,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 31.8% in the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 45,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 10,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $49.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.01. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $35.18 and a 1 year high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. U.S. Bancorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.85%.

In related news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $1,099,509.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 70,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,833.64. This represents a 25.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.55.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

