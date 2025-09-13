Howe & Rusling Inc. Boosts Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth $31,000.

Insider Activity at GE Vernova

In related news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,800. The trade was a 30.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $511.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $620.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $390.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $580.04.

GE Vernova Stock Down 1.3%

GE Vernova stock opened at $625.99 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.01 and a 52 week high of $677.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $608.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $467.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.41 billion, a PE ratio of 150.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.87.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. GE Vernova had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

