iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM Shares Bought by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 40.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz SE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.0%

IWM stock opened at $238.34 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $171.73 and a fifty-two week high of $244.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.15. The stock has a market cap of $68.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.