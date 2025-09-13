LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Trims Stock Position in Cintas Corporation $CTAS

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lowered its holdings in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Cintas by 646.4% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Trading Down 1.0%

CTAS stock opened at $202.37 on Friday. Cintas Corporation has a 1-year low of $180.78 and a 1-year high of $229.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $81.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.89, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.79.

Cintas Increases Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Cintas had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 17.53%.The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.710-4.85 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $233.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 17,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total transaction of $3,821,790.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 622,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,557,080.80. This represents a 2.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 5,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.47, for a total value of $1,136,121.48. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,904,049.15. This represents a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

