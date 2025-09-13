Swedbank AB Buys 14,341 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Swedbank AB increased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 342,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 14,341 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $61,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at $32,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 67.6% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $182.60 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.95 and a twelve month high of $221.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $197.93 and its 200 day moving average is $186.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $166.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $197.00 to $192.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Arete began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $203.80 price objective for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $308,025.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 38,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,984,624.05. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

