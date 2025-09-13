Swedbank AB Buys 16,603 Shares of Target Corporation $TGT

Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 531,677 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 16,603 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.12% of Target worth $55,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Target from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on Target from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Target from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Target from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.74.

NYSE TGT opened at $90.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.99. Target Corporation has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $161.50.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.84 billion. Target had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 3.72%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

