RTX Corporation $RTX Stake Lifted by AdviceOne Advisory Services LLC

AdviceOne Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 550,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,125 shares during the quarter. RTX accounts for 59.5% of AdviceOne Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. AdviceOne Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $72,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RTX. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 192,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,295,000 after acquiring an additional 24,168 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RTX. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on RTX from $166.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on RTX from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.87.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $155.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.58. RTX Corporation has a 52 week low of $112.27 and a 52 week high of $161.26. The company has a market cap of $208.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%.The company had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 59.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RTX news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,704 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.20, for a total value of $1,359,564.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 30,004 shares in the company, valued at $4,686,624.80. The trade was a 22.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Philip J. Jasper sold 12,847 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total value of $2,027,513.54. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 17,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,790,888.88. This trade represents a 42.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,635 shares of company stock valued at $8,947,010 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.