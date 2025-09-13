Crumly & Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 154.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,085 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $757.50, for a total value of $393,142.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 31,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,777,167.50. This represents a 1.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $755.65, for a total value of $390,671.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 11,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,748,160.05. The trade was a 4.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 283,280 shares of company stock worth $214,119,908 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META opened at $755.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $741.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $661.92. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $479.80 and a 1-year high of $796.25.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $1.39. The business had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.55 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.16 EPS. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $783.00 to $811.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wedbush boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. HSBC upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $610.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $780.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $822.41.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

