Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Shares Acquired by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Second Line Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Crown Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% during the first quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% during the first quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% during the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 29,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.49, for a total transaction of $13,872,306.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 19,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,368,059.23. This trade represents a 59.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.48, for a total transaction of $2,216,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,845.44. This represents a 92.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,224 shares of company stock valued at $21,716,492 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 1.4%

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $449.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $161.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.61. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $425.00 and a fifty-two week high of $616.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $485.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $508.71.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 14.56%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ISRG. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $559.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $595.95.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.