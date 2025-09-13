Norway Savings Bank Sells 140 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Norway Savings Bank lessened its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 714 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on MA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $650.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $655.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $626.54.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA stock opened at $580.75 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $465.59 and a 12-month high of $601.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $574.60 and a 200-day moving average of $558.35.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.50%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.05, for a total value of $3,328,555.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 58,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,636,125.55. This represents a 13.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.67, for a total transaction of $178,049.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,833,004.23. The trade was a 3.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,094 shares of company stock worth $26,521,861. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.