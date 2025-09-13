Norway Savings Bank Grows Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.2% in the first quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DLR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Bank of America began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.74.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 0.7%

NYSE DLR opened at $173.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $170.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.77. The company has a market capitalization of $59.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.54, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.96. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.95 and a 1-year high of $198.00.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 23.98%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.150-7.250 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 128.08%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Articles

