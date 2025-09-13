Trust Co of the South Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Trust Co of the South grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,579 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.1% of Trust Co of the South’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Trust Co of the South’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Wit LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 103,498.2% during the 1st quarter. Wit LLC now owns 34,426,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,558,154,000 after purchasing an additional 34,393,493 shares in the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,742.6% during the 1st quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 8,864,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $401,211,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712,854 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,336,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385,619 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,990,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,213,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,520,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,101,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,593 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $53.48 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.53 and a 52-week high of $53.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.89.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.