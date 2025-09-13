Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV Boosts Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,395 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for 2.2% of Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $10,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,504 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 25,254 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Arete upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total value of $522,814.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,254,635.64. This trade represents a 7.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total value of $37,372.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,209.72. The trade was a 25.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,626 shares of company stock valued at $1,948,054 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of QCOM opened at $161.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.80 and a 12 month high of $182.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.10. The firm has a market cap of $174.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.21.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.06. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.The company had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.33%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

