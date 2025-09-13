JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM is Doliver Advisors LP’s 9th Largest Position

Doliver Advisors LP reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.5% of Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $259.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $305.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Phillip Securities lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $306.88 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $202.16 and a 52-week high of $307.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $293.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%.The firm had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

