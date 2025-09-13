Park National Corp OH Buys 11,251 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,733 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,251 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.4% of Park National Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $42,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth $28,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth $33,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 102.6% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META opened at $755.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $741.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $661.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $479.80 and a 52 week high of $796.25.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $1.39. The business had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.55 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.16 earnings per share. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.60%.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.00, for a total transaction of $9,062,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 1,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,394,225. This trade represents a 86.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $755.65, for a total value of $390,671.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 11,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,748,160.05. This represents a 4.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 283,280 shares of company stock worth $214,119,908. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

META has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $780.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Roth Capital increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $620.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised Meta Platforms from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $822.41.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

