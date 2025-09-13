The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Shares Acquired by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH grew its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 293,662 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,385 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up 1.2% of Park National Corp OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $36,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TJX. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 210.1% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 214 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 58.8% in the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 99.3% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4,485.7% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Daiwa America raised TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.58.

Shares of TJX opened at $139.55 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.22 and a twelve month high of $145.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.99.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

