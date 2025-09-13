Capital Market Strategies LLC Lowers Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Capital Market Strategies LLC reduced its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 29,554,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,353,000 after purchasing an additional 14,410,724 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 216.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,471,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,411,000 after acquiring an additional 7,842,532 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 217.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,079,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,063,000 after acquiring an additional 6,219,756 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,785,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,706 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 143.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Bank now owns 3,955,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329,341 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.9%

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $27.48 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $29.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.84.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

