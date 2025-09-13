Jacobi Capital Management LLC Purchases 58 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 971 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 100.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $1,188.44 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $677.88 and a 52-week high of $1,341.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,218.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,131.45. The firm has a market cap of $505.00 billion, a PE ratio of 50.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,162.40, for a total value of $3,023,402.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,290,418.40. The trade was a 41.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 25,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,207.71, for a total value of $31,350,943.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,837.74. This trade represents a 98.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,348 shares of company stock valued at $109,498,489 in the last ninety days. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wolfe Research set a $1,340.00 target price on Netflix and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price (up from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Netflix from $1,070.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,317.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Netflix

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.