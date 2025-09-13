Bush Investment Group LLC Reduces Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Bush Investment Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,921 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 0.6% of Bush Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Bush Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Second Line Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,386 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 5,817 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fielder Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.9% in the first quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 43,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.60, for a total transaction of $11,942,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 66,566 shares in the company, valued at $18,145,891.60. This represents a 39.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.20, for a total transaction of $238,938.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 30,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,741,462.80. This trade represents a 2.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,931 shares of company stock worth $24,945,752 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.2%

LOW stock opened at $271.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.83. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.38 and a 52-week high of $287.01. The firm has a market cap of $152.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.87.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 52.02%. The business had revenue of $23.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.012 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on LOW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.13.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

