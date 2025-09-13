AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Buys New Stake in General Dynamics Corporation $GD

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs bought a new stake in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 8,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 8,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sharpepoint LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Sharpepoint LLC now owns 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Services grew its position in General Dynamics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 2,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Stock Down 1.0%

GD stock opened at $326.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36. General Dynamics Corporation has a one year low of $239.20 and a one year high of $330.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $313.76 and a 200-day moving average of $286.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.50.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.27. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $13.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.050-15.150 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on GD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $298.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $309.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.78.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In related news, Director Mark Malcolm sold 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.04, for a total value of $386,038.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,741.44. This trade represents a 10.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.18, for a total transaction of $2,617,617.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 22,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,328,685.24. This trade represents a 26.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 279,439 shares of company stock valued at $87,495,956. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

