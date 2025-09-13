Walmart Inc. $WMT Shares Sold by BancFirst Trust & Investment Management

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management decreased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,076 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 0.2% of BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 319.7% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in Walmart by 432.4% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton boosted its position in Walmart by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 410 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total value of $403,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,052,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,255,856.80. The trade was a 0.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $166,128.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 647,578 shares in the company, valued at $65,003,879.64. This represents a 0.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,382 shares of company stock worth $11,718,441. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $103.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $825.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.90, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.65. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.49 and a 1-year high of $105.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Walmart from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Walmart from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walmart

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.