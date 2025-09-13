Sage Capital Advisors llc Reduces Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Sage Capital Advisors llc reduced its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 30.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,970 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies makes up approximately 2.2% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $8,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PLTR. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $450,000. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 16,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 9,052 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 116,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,838,000 after purchasing an additional 8,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,002,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLTR stock opened at $171.43 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.89 and a fifty-two week high of $190.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.87. The company has a market capitalization of $406.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 571.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 2.59.

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 price target on Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler set a $182.00 price target on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.61.

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.20, for a total value of $56,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 702,786 shares in the company, valued at $106,261,243.20. This represents a 34.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 222,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $33,737,042.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,650,893.46. This trade represents a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,604,634 shares of company stock worth $245,441,454 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

