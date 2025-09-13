Zoetis Inc. $ZTS Holdings Boosted by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $13,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 180.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 53,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Zoetis by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,437,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,137,000 after purchasing an additional 363,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Down 1.5%

ZTS stock opened at $148.33 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.70 and a 52 week high of $200.33. The company has a market capitalization of $65.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 56.90%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Leerink Partners lowered shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.88.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

