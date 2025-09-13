Jacobs & Co. CA Trims Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Jacobs & Co. CA reduced its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Booking were worth $8,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Fire Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in Booking by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 5,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,726,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,476.89, for a total transaction of $5,548,089.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,841,031.80. This represents a 3.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry Quinlan sold 64 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,587.11, for a total transaction of $357,575.04. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,486.45. This trade represents a 24.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,116 shares of company stock valued at $22,869,434. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Down 0.7%

Booking stock opened at $5,458.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5,594.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5,214.50. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,894.51 and a twelve month high of $5,839.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $50.32 by $5.08. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Booking had a net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 134.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $41.90 earnings per share. Booking has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $9.60 per share. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is 26.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKNG has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Booking from $5,750.00 to $6,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $5,650.00 target price on shares of Booking and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Booking from $5,820.00 to $5,850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6,250.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,808.81.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

