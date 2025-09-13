Capital Market Strategies LLC Has $301,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $335.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $313.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $301.64. The company has a market cap of $111.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $235.30 and a fifty-two week high of $338.31.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.