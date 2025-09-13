Marotta Asset Management Trims Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Marotta Asset Management trimmed its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Marotta Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 15,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,538,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,006,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,699,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Private Client Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $604.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $726.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $585.76 and a 200 day moving average of $546.66. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $605.98.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

