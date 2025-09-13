First National Bank Sioux Falls Has $4.53 Million Position in Visa Inc. $V

First National Bank Sioux Falls lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,767 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.7% of First National Bank Sioux Falls’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Visa were worth $4,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V opened at $339.33 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $268.23 and a 1 year high of $375.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $621.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $347.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $346.94.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.13. Visa had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 58.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.05%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $408.00 price target (up previously from $396.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $397.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $385.96.

In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total value of $697,328.54. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,102,438.50. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total transaction of $3,053,466.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares in the company, valued at $190,001.34. This trade represents a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

