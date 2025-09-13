Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Acquired by McLean Asset Management Corp

McLean Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,013 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,220,137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $79,900,968,000 after buying an additional 2,085,534 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,509,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,968,270,000 after acquiring an additional 17,985,046 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $6,649,117,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 35,243,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,900,814,000 after acquiring an additional 842,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 34,401,379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,975,616,000 after acquiring an additional 581,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $255.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $338.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target (up from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.04.

Broadcom stock opened at $359.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.10 and a fifty-two week high of $374.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $300.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.98.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 60.20%.

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 56,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.75, for a total transaction of $14,176,042.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 361,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,117,639.75. This represents a 13.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $795,390.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 33,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,615.76. This represents a 8.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and have sold 850,912 shares valued at $234,854,489. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

