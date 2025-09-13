International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Shares Sold by InvesTrust

InvesTrust trimmed its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,423 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,200 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises 1.4% of InvesTrust’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. InvesTrust’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 29,564.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,399,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,940,520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384,958 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $1,040,057,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $960,386,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,137,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,159,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,515 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in International Business Machines by 41.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,164,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $787,007,000 after purchasing an additional 930,448 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Wedbush increased their price target on International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Melius Research upgraded International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on International Business Machines from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.67.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE IBM opened at $253.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $235.56 billion, a PE ratio of 41.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.93. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1-year low of $203.51 and a 1-year high of $296.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.09%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

