Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,390 Walmart Inc. $WMT

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,390 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 425,961,042 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,395,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224,154 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,292,749 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,922,770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,706,201 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 30,874,987 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,710,665,000 after acquiring an additional 387,424 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,188,142 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,562,427,000 after acquiring an additional 823,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,532,331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE:WMT opened at $103.48 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.49 and a 12-month high of $105.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.76.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Walmart

Insider Activity

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $1,293,468.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 919,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,586,075.95. The trade was a 1.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total value of $403,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,052,455 shares in the company, valued at $106,255,856.80. The trade was a 0.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,382 shares of company stock worth $11,718,441 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.