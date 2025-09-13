Texas Roadhouse, Inc. $TXRH Shares Bought by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 101.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 8,698 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $2,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,732,000. WBI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 419 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TXRH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.35.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

TXRH opened at $166.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.51. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.73 and a 1-year high of $206.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.84.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 31.52% and a net margin of 7.72%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.53%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total transaction of $547,140.09. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 15,261 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,241.33. This trade represents a 17.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.06, for a total transaction of $519,180.00. Following the sale, the director owned 34,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,979,223. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,342 shares of company stock worth $1,443,704 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

