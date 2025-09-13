Doliver Advisors LP Acquires 200,000 Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $BCRX

Doliver Advisors LP grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) by 269.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 0.7% of Doliver Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Doliver Advisors LP owned 0.13% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BCRX. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $32,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1,161.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wedbush increased their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.70.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.0%

BCRX stock opened at $7.91 on Friday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $11.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.94, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.73.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $163.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director Theresa Heggie sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $595,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 65,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,145.52. This trade represents a 51.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.