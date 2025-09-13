Cacti Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Organon & Co. $OGN

Cacti Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in Organon & Co. by 1,012.3% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its holdings in Organon & Co. by 640.7% during the 1st quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BNP Paribas raised shares of Organon & Co. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Organon & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

Organon & Co. stock opened at $10.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.98. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $21.06. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 3.96, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.88.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 163.88%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Organon & Co. has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.97%.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

