Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Position Decreased by Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS

Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS decreased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,604 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVGO. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Broadcom from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 6th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Broadcom from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.04.

Broadcom Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $359.87 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $138.10 and a one year high of $374.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 91.80, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $300.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.98.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Henry Samueli sold 473,898 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.33, for a total transaction of $125,739,356.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 38,188,575 shares in the company, valued at $10,132,574,604.75. The trade was a 1.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harry L. You purchased 500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $363.38 per share, with a total value of $181,690.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 35,602 shares in the company, valued at $12,937,054.76. The trade was a 1.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 850,912 shares worth $234,854,489. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

