Ashtead Group PLC (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Short Interest Update

Ashtead Group PLC (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,100 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the August 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company's shares are sold short.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ashtead Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

OTCMKTS:ASHTY opened at $292.62 on Friday. Ashtead Group has a twelve month low of $186.01 and a twelve month high of $337.95. The company has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.76 by ($0.96). Ashtead Group had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 13.68%.The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Analysts anticipate that Ashtead Group will post 15.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $2.81 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 155.0%. This is a positive change from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio is 41.25%.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

